हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka. 

Mandya Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Mandya constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

Nikhil Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular), Nanjundaswamy of Bahujan Samaj Party, Kowdle Channappa of Janata Dal (United), Gurulingaiah of Indian New Congress Party and Kowdle Channappa of Samajwadi Party are some prominent candidates contesting for the general election 2019 from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka:

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 NIKHIL KUMARASWAMY Janata Dal (Secular)
2 NANJUNDASWAMY Bahujan Samaj Party
3 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Janata Dal (United)
4 GURULINGAIAH Indian New Congress Party
5 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Samajwadi Party
6 D.C. JAYASHANKARA Aihra National Party
7 DIVAKAR.C.P.GOWDA Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
8 SANTHOSH MANDYA GOWDA Engineers Party
9 ARVIND PREMANAND Independent
10 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Independent
11 T.K. DASAR Independent
12 H.NARAYANA Independent
13 PUTTEGOWDA.N.C. Independent
14 PREMAKUMARA .V.V Independent
15 MANJUNATH B Independent
16 G. MANJUNATH Independent
17 LINGEGOWDA S H Independent
18 C. LINGEGOWDA Independent
19 M.L. SHASHIKUMAR Independent
20 SATHEESH KUMAR .T.N Independent
21 SUMALATHA Independent
22 SUMALATHA AMBAREESH Independent
23 M. SUMALATHA Independent

Also read: Mandya Lok Sabha constituency

Mandya constituency covers eight assembly segments –  Malavalli which is reserved for the members of Scheduled caste, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpet and Krishnarajanagara.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, C. S. Puttaraju of the Janata Dal (Secular) had defeated Ramya of the Indian National Congress.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019MandyaKarnataka Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT55S

5w1h: IT raids Kamal Nath's close aides; recovers cash worth 14 cr rupees