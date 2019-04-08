Mandya Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mandya constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular), Nanjundaswamy of Bahujan Samaj Party, Kowdle Channappa of Janata Dal (United), Gurulingaiah of Indian New Congress Party and Kowdle Channappa of Samajwadi Party are some prominent candidates contesting for the general election 2019 from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka:
Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|NIKHIL KUMARASWAMY
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|2
|NANJUNDASWAMY
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|3
|KOWDLE CHANNAPPA
|Janata Dal (United)
|4
|GURULINGAIAH
|Indian New Congress Party
|5
|KOWDLE CHANNAPPA
|Samajwadi Party
|6
|D.C. JAYASHANKARA
|Aihra National Party
|7
|DIVAKAR.C.P.GOWDA
|Uttama Prajaakeeya Party
|8
|SANTHOSH MANDYA GOWDA
|Engineers Party
|9
|ARVIND PREMANAND
|Independent
|10
|KOWDLE CHANNAPPA
|Independent
|11
|T.K. DASAR
|Independent
|12
|H.NARAYANA
|Independent
|13
|PUTTEGOWDA.N.C.
|Independent
|14
|PREMAKUMARA .V.V
|Independent
|15
|MANJUNATH B
|Independent
|16
|G. MANJUNATH
|Independent
|17
|LINGEGOWDA S H
|Independent
|18
|C. LINGEGOWDA
|Independent
|19
|M.L. SHASHIKUMAR
|Independent
|20
|SATHEESH KUMAR .T.N
|Independent
|21
|SUMALATHA
|Independent
|22
|SUMALATHA AMBAREESH
|Independent
|23
|M. SUMALATHA
|Independent
Also read: Mandya Lok Sabha constituency
Mandya constituency covers eight assembly segments – Malavalli which is reserved for the members of Scheduled caste, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpet and Krishnarajanagara.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, C. S. Puttaraju of the Janata Dal (Secular) had defeated Ramya of the Indian National Congress.