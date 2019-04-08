Mandya Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mandya constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy of Janata Dal (Secular), Nanjundaswamy of Bahujan Samaj Party, Kowdle Channappa of Janata Dal (United), Gurulingaiah of Indian New Congress Party and Kowdle Channappa of Samajwadi Party are some prominent candidates contesting for the general election 2019 from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NIKHIL KUMARASWAMY Janata Dal (Secular) 2 NANJUNDASWAMY Bahujan Samaj Party 3 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Janata Dal (United) 4 GURULINGAIAH Indian New Congress Party 5 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Samajwadi Party 6 D.C. JAYASHANKARA Aihra National Party 7 DIVAKAR.C.P.GOWDA Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 8 SANTHOSH MANDYA GOWDA Engineers Party 9 ARVIND PREMANAND Independent 10 KOWDLE CHANNAPPA Independent 11 T.K. DASAR Independent 12 H.NARAYANA Independent 13 PUTTEGOWDA.N.C. Independent 14 PREMAKUMARA .V.V Independent 15 MANJUNATH B Independent 16 G. MANJUNATH Independent 17 LINGEGOWDA S H Independent 18 C. LINGEGOWDA Independent 19 M.L. SHASHIKUMAR Independent 20 SATHEESH KUMAR .T.N Independent 21 SUMALATHA Independent 22 SUMALATHA AMBAREESH Independent 23 M. SUMALATHA Independent

Mandya constituency covers eight assembly segments – Malavalli which is reserved for the members of Scheduled caste, Maddur, Melukote, Mandya, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala, Krishnarajpet and Krishnarajanagara.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, C. S. Puttaraju of the Janata Dal (Secular) had defeated Ramya of the Indian National Congress.