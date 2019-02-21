हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav seal pact for Lok Sabha poll; BSP to contest 38 seats, SP gets 37

The list released by SP-BSP has details of 75 of the state's 80 seats, of which BSP will fight on 38 seats and the SP on 37. 

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav seal pact for Lok Sabha poll; BSP to contest 38 seats, SP gets 37

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday shared the final frame of the seat sharing between the two parties in Uttar Pradesh for upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

The list released by SP-BSP has details of 75 of the state's 80 seats, of which BSP will fight on 38 seats and the SP on 37. 

 

Mayawati and Akhilesh had already announced not to field their candidates from Amethi and Rae Bareli -- the stronghold of the Gandhi family. The remaining three seats would go to Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.

With this announcement, the battle for Uttar Pradesh has now officially become a three-cornered contest as Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi had recently announced that his party will field candidates on all 80 seats in the state.

The 37 seats in the SP quota include Kairana, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Mainpuri, Firozabad, Badaun, Bareilly, Lucknow, Etawah, Kanpur, Kannauj, Jhansi, Banda, Allahabad, Kaushambi, Phulpur, Faizabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur. The BSP will contest from Saharanpur, Bijnor, Nagina, Aligarh, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Kaiserganj, Basti, Salempur, Jaunpur, Bhadohi and Deoria, among other constituencies. 

(with PTI inputs)

Uttar PradeshMayawati AkhileshMayawati Akhilesh seat detailsMaya Akhliesh UP seat detailLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
