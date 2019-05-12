Miscreant pours glue on EVM machine in MP's Morena

Bhopal: An unidentified miscreant on Sunday poured glue on an EVM machine in Morena's Ambah constituency (Madhya Pradesh) which resulted in the polling halting for over an hour.

The incident was reported around noon when a person poured a strong adhesive on an EVM machine in booth number 96 of Rudhuali Panchayat area. It has not been confirmed if the guilty person was apprehended and it is still unclear why he/she decided to damage the voting machine. The act, however, did lead to voting getting held up here.

It has been learnt that once it was detected that the said EVM had glue all over it, polling at this booth was held up for well over an hour. It was also not possible to fix the machine at the spot and voting could eventually only resume when a replacement EVM was brought in.

Voters are being repeatedly urged to only carry their official government IDs while going to cast their votes. There is strict security in polling booths across the country and voters are forbidden from taking even their mobile phones with them while casting their votes.

While the above incident appears a clear and deliberate act of vandalism, there have been incidents of some EVMs malfunctioning in each of the six phases of Lok Sabha election 2019. The Election Commission of India, however, has said that these are rare incidents and that it has been working overtime to ensure that the election process is carried out without any technical glitches and in a free, fair and peaceful manner.