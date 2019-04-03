Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Muzaffarnagar is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases and Muzaffarnagar will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Muzaffarnagar constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely, Budhana, Charthawal, Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli and Sardhana.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

1 Ajit Singh Rashtriya Lok Dal 2 Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Bharatiya Janata Party 3 Krishan Pal Singh Bharat Lok Sewak Party 4 S.S.K.S. Gangwal Bharatiya Bahujan Samta Party 5 Jaipal Singh Saini Jansatta Party 6 Mangeram Kashyap Majdoor Kisan Union Party 7 Ashok Independent 8 Ankit Independent 9 Neel Kumar Independent 10 Yajpal Singh Rathi Independent

In the 2014 election, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sanjeev Kumar Balyan secured a massive win by defeating his closest rival Bahujan Samaj Party's Kadir Rana by a margin of 4,01,150 votes. While Balyan bagged 6,53,391 votes, Rana won 2,52,241 votes.

Kadir Rana had won the seat for the Bahujan Samaj Party in the 2009 election. In a closely fought election, Rana had got 2,75,318 votes while Rashtriya Lok Dal's Anuradha Chaudhary stood at the second spot with 2,54,720 votes.

In Muzaffarnagar, 72.69 per cent or 11,07,765 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 19 candidates who were in the fray, the deposits of 17 of them were forfeited.

BJP has yet again nominated Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan from the seat who is likely to get a tough fight from Rashtriya Lok Dal's Chaudhary Ajit Singh. The Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are fighting the Lok Sabha poll in alliance in Uttar Pradesh.