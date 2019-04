Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Maharashtra. Nagpur constituency covers six assembly segments – Nagpur South West, Nagpur South, Nagpur East, Nagpur Central, Nagpur West and Nagpur North which is also reserved for members of Scheduled Caste.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra:

SR no. Candidate name Party Name 1 ABDUL KARIM ABDUL GAFFAR All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 Adv. Ulhas Shalikaram Dupare Independent 3 Dipak Laxmanrao Maske Independent 4 MANOJ KOTHUJI BAWANE Independent 5 PRABHAKAR KRUSHNAJI SATPAISE Independent 6 ADV. VIJAYA DILIP BAGDE Ambedkarite Party of India 7 RUBEN DOMNIK FRANCIS Independent 8 KARTIK GENDALAL DOKE Independent 9 ADV. (DR.) MANE SURESH Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 10 VANITA JITENDRA RAUT Akhil Bharatiya Manavata Paksha 11 COMRADE YOGESH KRISHNARAO THAKARE Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 12 KHUSHBU MUKESH BELEKAR Baliraja Party 13 NITIN JAIRAM GADKARI Bharatiya Janata Party 14 SAHIL BALCHAND TURKAR Bhartiya Manvadhikaar Federal Party 15 GOPALKUMAR GANESHU KASHYAP Chhattisgarh Swabhiman Manch 16 DR. MANISHA BANGAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 17 NANA PATOLE Indian National Congress 18 VITTHHAL NANAJI GAIKWAD Hum Bhartiya Party 19 DR. VINOD KASHIRAM BADOLE Akhil Bhartiya Sarvadharma Samaj Party 20 UDAY RAMBHAUJI BORKAR Independent 21 DIKSHITA ANAND TEMBHURNE Desh Janhit Party 22 SUNIL SURYABHAN KAWADE Independent 23 SACHIN JAGORAO PATIL Independent 24 NILESH MAHADEORAO DHOKE Independent 25 SHRIDHAR NARAYAN SALVE Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 26 SACHIN HARIDAS SOMKUWAR Independent 27 SATISH VITTHAL NIKHAR Independent 28 ASIM ALI Minorities Democratic Party 29 ALI ASHFAQUE AHMED Bahujan Mukti Party 30 ANANDRAO MANGOJI KHOBRAGADE Independent 31 HARESH KRUSHNARAOJI NIMJE Independent 32 MANOHAR Alias SAGAR PUNDLIKRAO DABRASE Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 33 MANSUR JAIDEOJI SHENDE Independent 34 MOHAMMAD JAMAL Bahujan Samaj Party 35 PALLAVI NANDESHWAR Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 36 PRAFULLA MANIKCHAND BHANGE Independent 37 RAVIKANT SHANKAR MESHRAM Bahujan Mukti Party 38 YOGESH RAMESH JAISWAL Vishva SHakti Party 39 SIDDHARTH ASARAM KURVE Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nitin Gadkari, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won with a huge margin of almost 2.84 lakh votes. He had defeated Indian National Congress (INC) Vilas Muttemwar.

In the year 2009, Vilas Muttemwar of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting 24 thousand votes against BJP's Banwarilal Purohit.