close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It was formed after the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008.

Kaliappan P of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Chinraj AKP of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Raman V of Bahujan Samaj Party, Thangavelu R of Makkal Needhi Maiam and Baskar B of Naam Tamilar Katchi are among the prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

It is composed of six legislative assembly segments. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Namakkal parliamentary constituency are - Sankari, Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi Velur and Tiruchengode.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KALIAPPAN P All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
2 CHINRAJ A.K.P Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 RAMAN V Bahujan Samaj Party
4 RAMESH T Ahimsa Socialist Party
5 SENTHILMURUGAN S Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi
6 THANGAVELU R Makkal Needhi Maiam
7 BASKAR B Naam Tamilar Katchi
8 MANICKAM S Ulzaipali Makkal Katchy
9 MUTHUSAMY M.P. Ganasangam Party of India
10 ARUMUGAM V Independent
11 RAMASAMY N Independent
12 RAMASAMY P Independent
13 KALIYAPPAN K Independent
14 KALIAPPAN S Independent
15 KALIAPPAN P Independent
16 SAKTHIYVEL N.K.S Independent
17 SAKTHIVEL S Independent
18 SARAVANAVEL R Independent
19 SAMINATHAN P.P Independent
20 SIVARAJEE S Independent
21 SELLADURAI S Independent
22 SELVARAJ K.R Independent
23 CHO V Independent
24 NATARAJAN M Independent
25 NALLATHAMBI P Independent
26 PRABHU K Independent
27 RAMESH T.R Independent
28 VINOTHKUMAR V Independent
29 VIJAYAKARTHIKEYAN B Independent

Also read: Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency

The electors in the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results would be declared on May 23.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, PR Sundaram managed to get 563272 votes and defeated S Gandhiselvan of the DMK who got 268898 votes.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency candidates listTamil Nadu Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Congress candidate from Chevella in Telangana is the richest in first phase of Lok Sabha poll

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Lok Sabha polls: Smriti Irani embarks on roadshow in Amethi