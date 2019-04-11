Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It was formed after the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008.

Kaliappan P of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Chinraj AKP of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Raman V of Bahujan Samaj Party, Thangavelu R of Makkal Needhi Maiam and Baskar B of Naam Tamilar Katchi are among the prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

It is composed of six legislative assembly segments. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Namakkal parliamentary constituency are - Sankari, Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi Velur and Tiruchengode.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KALIAPPAN P All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2 CHINRAJ A.K.P Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 RAMAN V Bahujan Samaj Party 4 RAMESH T Ahimsa Socialist Party 5 SENTHILMURUGAN S Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi 6 THANGAVELU R Makkal Needhi Maiam 7 BASKAR B Naam Tamilar Katchi 8 MANICKAM S Ulzaipali Makkal Katchy 9 MUTHUSAMY M.P. Ganasangam Party of India 10 ARUMUGAM V Independent 11 RAMASAMY N Independent 12 RAMASAMY P Independent 13 KALIYAPPAN K Independent 14 KALIAPPAN S Independent 15 KALIAPPAN P Independent 16 SAKTHIYVEL N.K.S Independent 17 SAKTHIVEL S Independent 18 SARAVANAVEL R Independent 19 SAMINATHAN P.P Independent 20 SIVARAJEE S Independent 21 SELLADURAI S Independent 22 SELVARAJ K.R Independent 23 CHO V Independent 24 NATARAJAN M Independent 25 NALLATHAMBI P Independent 26 PRABHU K Independent 27 RAMESH T.R Independent 28 VINOTHKUMAR V Independent 29 VIJAYAKARTHIKEYAN B Independent

The electors in the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results would be declared on May 23.

In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, PR Sundaram managed to get 563272 votes and defeated S Gandhiselvan of the DMK who got 268898 votes.