Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tamil Nadu. It was formed after the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008.
Kaliappan P of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Chinraj AKP of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Raman V of Bahujan Samaj Party, Thangavelu R of Makkal Needhi Maiam and Baskar B of Naam Tamilar Katchi are among the prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.
It is composed of six legislative assembly segments. The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Namakkal parliamentary constituency are - Sankari, Rasipuram (SC), Senthamangalam (ST), Namakkal, Paramathi Velur and Tiruchengode.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KALIAPPAN P
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|2
|CHINRAJ A.K.P
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|3
|RAMAN V
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|RAMESH T
|Ahimsa Socialist Party
|5
|SENTHILMURUGAN S
|Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi
|6
|THANGAVELU R
|Makkal Needhi Maiam
|7
|BASKAR B
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|8
|MANICKAM S
|Ulzaipali Makkal Katchy
|9
|MUTHUSAMY M.P.
|Ganasangam Party of India
|10
|ARUMUGAM V
|Independent
|11
|RAMASAMY N
|Independent
|12
|RAMASAMY P
|Independent
|13
|KALIYAPPAN K
|Independent
|14
|KALIAPPAN S
|Independent
|15
|KALIAPPAN P
|Independent
|16
|SAKTHIYVEL N.K.S
|Independent
|17
|SAKTHIVEL S
|Independent
|18
|SARAVANAVEL R
|Independent
|19
|SAMINATHAN P.P
|Independent
|20
|SIVARAJEE S
|Independent
|21
|SELLADURAI S
|Independent
|22
|SELVARAJ K.R
|Independent
|23
|CHO V
|Independent
|24
|NATARAJAN M
|Independent
|25
|NALLATHAMBI P
|Independent
|26
|PRABHU K
|Independent
|27
|RAMESH T.R
|Independent
|28
|VINOTHKUMAR V
|Independent
|29
|VIJAYAKARTHIKEYAN B
|Independent
The electors in the Namakkal Lok Sabha Constituency in Tamil Nadu will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results would be declared on May 23.
In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, PR Sundaram managed to get 563272 votes and defeated S Gandhiselvan of the DMK who got 268898 votes.