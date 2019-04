Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Narasaraopet is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has lured several political leaders across party lines each time elections beckon.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANNA LAKSHMI NARAYANA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 PAKKALA SURIBABU Indian National Congress 3 LAVU SRI KRISHNA DEVARAYALU Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 4 RAYAPATI SAMBASIVARAO Telugu Desam 5 ALLU VENKATAREDDY Pyramid Party of India 6 KANAKAM SRINIVASARAO National Nava Kranthi Party 7 NAYUB KAMAL SHAIK Janasena Party 8 SURABHI DEVASAHAYAM Indian Union Muslim League 9 KANTE SAYANNA Independent 10 GADDALA VENU Independent 11 DURGAMPUDI RAMIREDDY Independent 12 PARIMI NARASIMHA RAO Independent 13 REDDYBOINA PRASANNA KUMAR Independent 14 DURGAMPUDI RAMIREDDY Independent

With over 15 lakh electors here, Narasaraopet is a bitter battleground for political rivals. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.