Narendra Modi calls on Pranab Mukherjee, seeks his blessings for second term as PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former president and veteran Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday to seek his blessings after winning the Lok Sabha election with a historic mandate. Modi will be taking oath as the prime minister for the second time on Thursday. Modi hailed the former president and called him a statesman.

"Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting today," Modi tweeted, posting pictures with Mukherjee. In the photos, the former president can be seen congratulating Modi by giving him sweets.

Pranab wished Modi for a successful second term as the Prime Minister. "Thank you for your kind words & gesture PM Shri @narendramodi. It was indeed a pleasure meeting you. As you proceed, stronger into the second innings, my good wishes are with you in achieving your vision of "Sabka Saath Sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas," he tweeted.

Even after the election results were announced on 23 May which in which the BJP bagged 303 seats while the NDA won 354 seats in the Lok Sabha, Pranab had taken to Twitter to wish the PM-elect. "Congratulations PM Shri @narendramodi on this spectacular victory. You carry the hopes & aspirations of 1.3 billion people of India. May God give you strength on your way ahead," he had tweeted.

Modi was administered the oath of office in 2014 by Mukherjee who was the president then. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan where around 2,000 people including foreign dignitaries were in attendance.

Mukherjee had been awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, on the recommendation of the Modi-led government in January.

Since Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party to a rousing victory, he has been meeting veteran leaders to seek their blessings. He has earlier met senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi too.