Lok Sabha election 2019

Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

File Photo

Narsapuram is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Congress enjoyed a lot of political clout here over the first several decades since independence before TDP and BJP managed to create inroads here.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 KANUMURU BAPIRAJU Indian National Congress
2 KANUMURU RAGHU RAMA KRISHNA RAJU Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
3 PYDIKONDALA MANIKYALA RAO Bharatiya Janata Party
4 V.V. SIVA RAMA RAJU (KALAVAPUDI SIVA) Telugu Desam
5 YELLA VENU GOPAL RAO Nava Samaj Party
6 GANJI PURNIMA Republican Party of India (A)
7 GURUGUBILLI RAMBABU Marxist Communist Party of India (United)
8 G S RAJU Samajwadi Party
9 DASARI KRISHNA MURTHY India Praja Bandhu Party
10 NALLAM SURYA CHANDRA RAO Pyramid Party of India
11 NAGABABU KONIDELA Janasena Party
12 K.A.PAUL Praja Shanthi Party
13 GOTTUMUKKALA SHIVAJI Independent
14 NALLI RAJESH Independent
15 MEDAPATI VARAHALA REDDY Independent
16 PENMETSA SIVA RAMA RAJU (VISSAKODERU SIVA) Independent

Ahead of Lok Sabha election this year, parties have begun to develop strategies to turn the political tide in their favour

.

