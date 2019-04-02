Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Narsapuram is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Congress enjoyed a lot of political clout here over the first several decades since independence before TDP and BJP managed to create inroads here.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 KANUMURU BAPIRAJU Indian National Congress 2 KANUMURU RAGHU RAMA KRISHNA RAJU Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 3 PYDIKONDALA MANIKYALA RAO Bharatiya Janata Party 4 V.V. SIVA RAMA RAJU (KALAVAPUDI SIVA) Telugu Desam 5 YELLA VENU GOPAL RAO Nava Samaj Party 6 GANJI PURNIMA Republican Party of India (A) 7 GURUGUBILLI RAMBABU Marxist Communist Party of India (United) 8 G S RAJU Samajwadi Party 9 DASARI KRISHNA MURTHY India Praja Bandhu Party 10 NALLAM SURYA CHANDRA RAO Pyramid Party of India 11 NAGABABU KONIDELA Janasena Party 12 K.A.PAUL Praja Shanthi Party 13 GOTTUMUKKALA SHIVAJI Independent 14 NALLI RAJESH Independent 15 MEDAPATI VARAHALA REDDY Independent 16 PENMETSA SIVA RAMA RAJU (VISSAKODERU SIVA) Independent

