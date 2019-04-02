Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Narsapuram is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Congress enjoyed a lot of political clout here over the first several decades since independence before TDP and BJP managed to create inroads here.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|KANUMURU BAPIRAJU
|Indian National Congress
|2
|KANUMURU RAGHU RAMA KRISHNA RAJU
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|3
|PYDIKONDALA MANIKYALA RAO
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|4
|V.V. SIVA RAMA RAJU (KALAVAPUDI SIVA)
|Telugu Desam
|5
|YELLA VENU GOPAL RAO
|Nava Samaj Party
|6
|GANJI PURNIMA
|Republican Party of India (A)
|7
|GURUGUBILLI RAMBABU
|Marxist Communist Party of India (United)
|8
|G S RAJU
|Samajwadi Party
|9
|DASARI KRISHNA MURTHY
|India Praja Bandhu Party
|10
|NALLAM SURYA CHANDRA RAO
|Pyramid Party of India
|11
|NAGABABU KONIDELA
|Janasena Party
|12
|K.A.PAUL
|Praja Shanthi Party
|13
|GOTTUMUKKALA SHIVAJI
|Independent
|14
|NALLI RAJESH
|Independent
|15
|MEDAPATI VARAHALA REDDY
|Independent
|16
|PENMETSA SIVA RAMA RAJU (VISSAKODERU SIVA)
|Independent
