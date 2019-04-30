North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

North East Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Dilip Pandey of Aam Aadmi Party, Manoj Tiwari of Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajveer Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party and Sheila Dikshit of Indian National Congress are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

North East Delhi parliamentary constituency comprises of ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dilip Pandey Aam Aadmi Party 2 MANOJ TIWARI Bharatiya Janata Party 3 RAJVEER SINGH Bahujan Samaj Party 4 SHEILA DIKSHIT Indian National Congress 5 AJAY BHAI Right to Recall Party 6 Anuruddh Kumar Dube Bharat Lok Sewak Party 7 ABHINAV KUMAR Sanyukt Vikas Party 8 AMIT KUMAR SHARMA Sanjhi Virasat Party 9 J. K. Jain Jai Prakash Janata Dal 10 DAN BAHADUR YADAV Bhartiya Janta Dal (Integrated) 11 D Durga Prasad Challengers Party 12 PRADESH KUMAR Sarvodaya Prabhat Party 13 MAHENDER PASWAN Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party 14 MUKESH Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 15 MANAGER CHAURASIYA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 16 MOHD IRFAN Bharat Prabhat Party 17 SUNIL VISHVAKARMA Ambedkar National Congress 18 MOHD HASAN Republican Party of India (A) 19 MD AKRAM Independent 20 ANIL KUMAR YADAV Independent 21 AMRENDER KUMAR Independent 22 MAHFOOJ KHAN Independent 23 YOGESH SWAMY Independent 24 S N SINGH Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari had won the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,44,084 votes.

Manoj Tiwari had bagged 5,96,125 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Prof. Anand Kumar who bagged the second spot with 4,52,041 votes. Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal was pushed to the third spot with 2,14,792 votes.