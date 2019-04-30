North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

North East Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.
Dilip Pandey of Aam Aadmi Party, Manoj Tiwari of Bharatiya Janata Party, Rajveer Singh of Bahujan Samaj Party and Sheila Dikshit of Indian National Congress are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
North East Delhi parliamentary constituency comprises of ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar.
Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|Dilip Pandey
|Aam Aadmi Party
|2
|MANOJ TIWARI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|3
|RAJVEER SINGH
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|4
|SHEILA DIKSHIT
|Indian National Congress
|5
|AJAY BHAI
|Right to Recall Party
|6
|Anuruddh Kumar Dube
|Bharat Lok Sewak Party
|7
|ABHINAV KUMAR
|Sanyukt Vikas Party
|8
|AMIT KUMAR SHARMA
|Sanjhi Virasat Party
|9
|J. K. Jain
|Jai Prakash Janata Dal
|10
|DAN BAHADUR YADAV
|Bhartiya Janta Dal (Integrated)
|11
|D Durga Prasad
|Challengers Party
|12
|PRADESH KUMAR
|Sarvodaya Prabhat Party
|13
|MAHENDER PASWAN
|Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party
|14
|MUKESH
|Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)
|15
|MANAGER CHAURASIYA
|SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
|16
|MOHD IRFAN
|Bharat Prabhat Party
|17
|SUNIL VISHVAKARMA
|Ambedkar National Congress
|18
|MOHD HASAN
|Republican Party of India (A)
|19
|MD AKRAM
|Independent
|20
|ANIL KUMAR YADAV
|Independent
|21
|AMRENDER KUMAR
|Independent
|22
|MAHFOOJ KHAN
|Independent
|23
|YOGESH SWAMY
|Independent
|24
|S N SINGH
|Independent
In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Manoj Tiwari had won the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1,44,084 votes.
Manoj Tiwari had bagged 5,96,125 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Prof. Anand Kumar who bagged the second spot with 4,52,041 votes. Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal was pushed to the third spot with 2,14,792 votes.