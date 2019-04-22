close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Not joined BJP, clarifies Sapna Chaudhary; says campaigning for 'good friend' Manoj Tiwari

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Sapna Chaudhary on Monday clarified that she is not joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) amid rumours that the actor-dancer might be the ruling party's candidate for the Lok Sabha election 2019.

On Monday, she was spotted campaigning for BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari, during which, she said, "I have not joined BJP, I'm here because Manoj Tiwari ji is a good friend of mine."

Last month, speculations were rife that Sapna, an alumnus of reality show 'Bigg Boss' will foray into politics. First, it was said that she will join Congress, after pictures of her signing some papers surfaced on the Internet. However, she refuted the reports and said she will not join any party.

Soon after that, Sapna met Tiwari, who said that he will be happy if she campaigns for the BJP in future.

"We want to make Narendra Modi ji Prime Minister again. I will be happy if Sapna Chaudhary campaigns for the BJP in future," Tiwari, BJP candidate from North East Delhi.

"In her press conference, she has clearly said that she hasn't joined Congress and she won't be doing campaigning for the party. Without Sapna`s consent, Congress has used her old pictures to spread the news that she has joined Congress and will contest from Mathura. She is the biggest superstar and Congress has stooped to such level, which was not expected under Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," Tiwari further elaborated. 

