BJP completes clean sweep in Haryana, candidates win by big margins

The BJP completed a clean sweep in Haryana by winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats and the extent of BJP's dominance can be gauged from the fact that two BJP candidates won by over six lakh and six won by more than three lakh votes.

The only close contest was seen in Rohtak, where three-time MP and Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda gave a very tough fight to BJP's Arvind Sharma and lost by a slender margin of 7,503 votes. In Karnal, BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia defeated his nearest rival Kuldeep Sharma of the Congress by a margin of 6,56,412 votes. Bhatia is a close aide of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It may be recalled that the BJP had denied ticket to its sitting MP from Karnal, Ashwani Kumar Chopra, to field Bhatia and he proved the decision right by winning with a record margin.

Union minister and sitting Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar defeated his Congress rival Avtar Singh Bhadana by a margin of 6,38,239 votes. In Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, BJP's sitting MP Dharambir beat Congress' Shruti Choudhary by a huge margin of 4,44,463 votes. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh retained his Gurugram seat after defeating Ajay Singh Yadav of Congress by 3,86,256 votes.

From Kurukshetra, the BJP had fielded Nayab Singh Saini, a minister in CM Khattar's cabinet, and Saini won the seat by beating Nirmal Singh of Congress by a margin of 3,84,591 votes. Sitting Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria defeated two-time MP Kumari Selja (Congress) by a margin of 3,42,345 votes. It may be recalled that Selja had won from this seat in 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha election.

In Hisar, Brijendra Singh defeated sitting MP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Dushyant Chautala by a margin of 3,14,068 votes. Dushyant is the grandson of Indian National Lok Dal founder and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. He split from the IINLD last year to float his own party. Former chief minister Bhajan Lal's son, Bhavya Joshi, also contested from this seat on Congress ticket and he finished at third place.

Haryana Congress chief, Ashok Tanwar, was defeated by BJP's Sunita Duggal. Sunita defeated Tanwar by a margin of 3,09,918 votes. In Sonipat, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was defeated by sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik by a margin of 1,64,864 votes.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP has won seven seats in Haryana.