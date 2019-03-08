Ongole Lok Sabha constituency: YSRCP hopes for an encore

Ongole is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and is situated in the Prakasam district of the state. Almost 79 per cent of the population here lives in rural areas while SC constitutes 22.47 per cent of the entire population.

While Congress has called the shots here for several years, the party - much like elsewhere in the state - was decimated in 2014 Lok Sabha election and secured only 1.11 per cent of the total votes. It was YSRCP's YV Subba Reddy who pipped TDP's Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy to emerge as the winner.

While YSRCP would be fancying its chances yet again, there have been numerous reports of an in-party feud over who would be chosen to lead the fight in Ongole. Subba Reddy had already expressed his desire to seek re-election from Ongole even though there are other names that have been doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, TDP has also rolled up its sleeves to ensure that a win in Ongole does not slip away for a second time.

Over 12 lakh Ongole electors will decide the fate and in the previous edition of the Lok Sabha election, the turnout figure stood at 82.23 per cent. This is well over the overall Andhra Pradesh turnout of 74.47 per cent.