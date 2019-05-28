Path ahead is tough, Congress united in wanting Rahul Gandhi to lead: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi: Rajasthan CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that his party is united under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and that everyone wants him to continue to be in the lead.

Rahul Gandhi had offered to resign from the post of party president after Congress' shambolic performance in Lok Sabha election 2019. The party won just 52 seats. And while the party is clearly in crisis, party leaders are urging Rahul to re-think on his decision to step down. "Our performance in the election is definitely a cause of worry but the party is united in wanting Rahul Gandhi to lead us. The party is assessing the reasons for our defeat but we are strong and will continue to work for the people," he said.

Gehlot also trained his guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party which received a massive mandate and crossed the 300-seat mark with absolute ease. "There will be a move to distract people from real issues, issues that concern them. This should not happen," he said. "Therefore it is very important for Rahul Gandhi to remain Congress president so that the party can work for the welfare of the people and progress of the country."

Gehlot's view has been echoed by several Congress leaders as well as parties under the United Progressive Alliance. From Lalu Prasad Yadav to MK Stalin, many have joined the chorus in asking Rahul to not step down. Meanwhile, a number of state Congress chiefs have tendered their respective resignations.