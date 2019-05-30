PMO dials several BJP MPs, NDA leaders to take oath in Modi 2.0 government: Check out the list

New Delhi: Following marathon meeting sessions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah finalised the names for the Council of Ministers ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on Thursday evening.
Modi, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide election victory, will take oath along with a new council of ministers for a second term at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm today. Top leaders and guests have also been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend Modi`s swearing-in.
According to sources, following BJP MPs and NDA leaders have got the call Prime Minsiter's Office to take oath as ministers:
1. Debasree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP
2. Sanjeev Balyan, Muzaffarnagar BJP MP
3. Santosh Gangwar, Bareilly BJP MP
4. General V K Singh, Ghaziabad BJP MP
5. Niranjan Jyoti, Fatehpur BJP MP
6. Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP president and Ujiarpur MP
7. Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, MP from Maharashtra's Akola
8. Suresh Angadi, Belgaum MP
9. Renuka Singh, Surguja MP
10. Prahlad Joshi, Dharwad MP, former BJP Karnataka BJP chief
11. Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha
12. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Jaipur Rural MP
13. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MP
14. Kailash Choudhary, Barmer MP
15. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jodhpur MP
16. Som Parkash, Hoshiarpur MP
17. DV Sadananda Gowda, Bengaluru North MP
18. Giriraj Singh, Begusarai MP
19. Parshottam Rupala, Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP
20. Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP
21. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Haridwar MP and former Uttarakhand chief minister.
22. Dharmendra Pradhan
23. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
24. Sushma Swaraj
25. Jitender Singh
26. Piyush Goel
27. Prahlad Joshi
28. Ravi Shankar Prasad
29. G Kishan Reddy
30. Prahlad Patel, Damoh MP
31. Krishnapal Gurjar
32. Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena, Mumbai South MP
33. Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale
34. Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan
35. Ramchandra Prasad Singh from Janata Dal (United)
36. P Raveendrananth Kumar, AIADMK MP, son of Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (OPS)
In the biggest-ever event held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will be attended by nearly 8,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors. A tight and multi-layered security arrangement has been made in the national capital with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.