PMO dials several BJP MPs, NDA leaders to take oath in Modi 2.0 government: Check out the list

New Delhi: Following marathon meeting sessions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah finalised the names for the Council of Ministers ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new government on Thursday evening.

Modi, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide election victory, will take oath along with a new council of ministers for a second term at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm today. Top leaders and guests have also been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend Modi`s swearing-in.

According to sources, following BJP MPs and NDA leaders have got the call Prime Minsiter's Office to take oath as ministers:

1. Debasree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP

2. Sanjeev Balyan, Muzaffarnagar BJP MP

3. Santosh Gangwar, Bareilly BJP MP

4. General V K Singh, Ghaziabad BJP MP

5. Niranjan Jyoti, Fatehpur BJP MP

6. Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP president and Ujiarpur MP

7. Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre, MP from Maharashtra's Akola

8. Suresh Angadi, Belgaum MP

9. Renuka Singh, Surguja MP

10. Prahlad Joshi, Dharwad MP, former BJP Karnataka BJP chief

11. Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha

12. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Jaipur Rural MP

13. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MP

14. Kailash Choudhary, Barmer MP

15. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jodhpur MP

16. Som Parkash, Hoshiarpur MP

17. DV Sadananda Gowda, Bengaluru North MP

18. Giriraj Singh, Begusarai MP

19. Parshottam Rupala, Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP

20. Mansukh L. Mandaviya, Gujarat Rajya Sabha MP

21. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Haridwar MP and former Uttarakhand chief minister.

22. Dharmendra Pradhan

23. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

24. Sushma Swaraj

25. Jitender Singh

26. Piyush Goel

28. Ravi Shankar Prasad

29. G Kishan Reddy

30. Prahlad Patel, Damoh MP

31. Krishnapal Gurjar

32. Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena, Mumbai South MP

33. Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale

34. Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan

35. Ramchandra Prasad Singh from Janata Dal (United)

36. P Raveendrananth Kumar, AIADMK MP, son of Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (OPS)

In the biggest-ever event held in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will be attended by nearly 8,000 guests, including foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors. A tight and multi-layered security arrangement has been made in the national capital with the deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.