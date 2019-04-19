Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress, says 'misbehaviour against me ignored under guise of elections'

Congress national spokesperson and convenor of party's media cell Priyanka Chaturvedi Friday quit from all posts and primary membership of the party, day after going public with her resentment against the party's decision to reinstate leaders who misbehaved with her.

Chaturvedi sent her resignation to the top brass of the party, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA president Sonia Gandhi. She also shared the letter on her Twitter handle.

Priyanka Chaturvedi quits Congress after party reinstates leaders who misbehaved with her

“In the last few weeks certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organisation and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time I also feel that more time that I spend in the organisation will be at the cost of my own self respect and dignity. What saddens me is that despite the safety, dignity, empowerment of women being promoted by the party and has been your call to action the same is not reflected in the action of some of the members of the party.

“A serious incident and misbehaviour against me by certain party members while I was on official duty for the party has been ignored under the guise of all hands needed for elections. This indignity to me has been the final factor to convince me to move on and focus on other things outside INC,” she added.

Recalling her 10-year-stint with the party, Chaturvedi thanked the “senior leaders who mentored and encouraged a rank outsider like me to come into the system” and the party workers who “stood by me.”

“I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days. I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey,” she tweeted.

I am absolutely overwhelmed and grateful with the love and support I have got across board from the nation in the past 3 days.

I consider myself blessed with this immense outpouring of support. Thank you to all who have been a part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/WhUYYlwHLj — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 19, 2019

Here's the complete letter:

Here's the complete letter:

To Shri Rahul Gandhi President, AICC Indian National Congress Delhi

Resignation from all posts and primary membership of Congress

Respected Sir,

I write this resignation with a heavy heart. I had joined INC as a member of the Youth Congress in Mumbai 10 years back as I believed in the ideology of the party and your vision of inclusive, liberal, progressive politics. In this 10 years, the party has given me various platforms to learn and grow in political/public space at the same time I have taken forward the vision and message of the party . I have tried to fulfil all these responsibilities assigned to me with more than 100O dedication, passion and commitment in these past years of my association with the party& also represented the party at various forums when it was at its lowest ebb. I don't even have to remind you of having faced personal threats, slander and abuse and so have my family members including my kids in the course of my service to the party. I have not asked, sought rewards or returns for myself in the hope that party and its leadership will take care of my aspirations.

In the last few weeks certain things have convinced me that my services are not valued in the organisation and that I have reached the end of the road. At the same time I also feel that more time that I spend in the organisation will be at the cost of my own self respect and dignity . What saddens me is that despite the safety , dignity, empowerment of women being promoted by the party and has been your call to action the same is not reflected in the action of some of the members of the party. A serious incident and misbehaviour against me by certain party members while I was on official duty for the party has been ignored under the guise of all hands needed for elections. This indignity to me has been the final factor to convince me to move on and focus on other things outside INC. I have immense respect and good wishes for you, the party, most of the senior leaders who mentored and encouraged a rank outsider like me to come into the system. A big gratitude to all the party workers who loved me, stood by me, motivated me and encouraged me. I am thankful for all the opportunities given to me to be able to contribute in the organisation. I would request you to accept my resignation and relieve me of all my roles and responsibilities from the party on immediate basis and oblige.

Thanks and Regards

Priyanka Chaturvedi

AICC Spokesperson& Convenor Communication

CC: Shri KC Venugopal, General Secretary- Organisation, AICC Shri Randeep Surjewala, I/C Communication AICC