Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency is the only constituency in the Union Territory of Puducherry. As per the implementation of Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution of India in 1962, Pondicherry became a Union Territory.

The Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency is not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes candidates. According to the 2011 Census, the total population here is 12,47,953. Literacy rate is also high, which is 85.85%.

The electors in the Puducherry Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

R Radhakrishnan of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) is the sitting member of Parliament from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Saha polls, R Radhakrishnan was elected from this seat.

The AINRC candidate defeated V Narayanasamy from Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 60,854 votes.

The candidates from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also competed for this seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the primary electoral contest for the seat is between the AINRC, AIADMK, DMK, CPI, All India Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.