Puducherry Lok Sabha Constituency: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency is the only constituency in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

As per the implementation of the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution of India in 1962, Pondicherry became a Union Territory.

The Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency is not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes candidates. According to the 2011 Census, the total population here is 12,47,953. Literacy rate is also high, which is 85.85%.

Also read: Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Dr. NARAYANASAMY KESAVAN All India N.R. Congress 2 A.G.PATHIMARAJ Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Ve. VAITHILINGAM Indian National Congress 4 K.ARUNACHALAM Agila India Makkal Kazhagam 5 Dr.M.A.S. SUBRAMANIAN Makkal Needhi Maiam 6 S. THIRUGNANAM Anti Corruption Dynamic Party 7 BASKARAN.S Puducherry Development Party 8 MUTHU.U SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 9 S.MOTHILAL Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 10 N.SHARMILA BEGUM Naam Tamilar Katchi 11 K. RAMADOSS Independent 12 KRISHNAMURTHY.M Independent 13 THANGAVELU.S Independent 14 N. TAMIZH MARANE Independent 15 TIRAVITAMANKAI@LOURDHUMARY Independent 16 IMS. BALAJI Independent 17 RAMESH.D Independent 18 V. RAMAMURTHI Independent

The electors in the Puducherry Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The result will be out on May 23.

R Radhakrishnan of the All India NR Congress (AINRC) is the sitting member of Parliament from the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Saha polls, R Radhakrishnan was elected from this seat. The AINRC candidate defeated V Narayanasamy from Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 60,854 votes.

The candidates from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also competed for this seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the primary electoral contest for the seat is between the AINRC, AIADMK, DMK, CPI, All India Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.