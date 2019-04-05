Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha Constituencies of the state of West Bengal. The Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency was formed prior to the 1962 elections.

The Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 5) has seven legislative assembly segments two of which are reserved for the SC category.

Raiganj is a city and the district headquarters of the Uttar Dinajpur District and stands at a height of 40 m. It is home to the second largest church of the country and has a large bird sanctuary.

The electors in the Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Md. Salim of CPM is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Md. Salim defeated INC candidate Deepa Dasmunsi. Md Salim bagged 317,515 votes against his INC rival Deepa Dasmunsi who got 315881 votes.

There were a total number of 1,387,526 electors here last time out of which 1,108,193 cast their votes. The voter turnout recorded here was 79.87 %.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the primary electoral contest for the seat is between the CPM, All India Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. Though several other regional parties would also contest for the seat.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AITC bagged 34 seats – gaining 15 more than 2009, while CPI(M) could win only two seats – Raiganj and Murshidabad. Congress emerged victorious on four seats, and BJP opened their account from Asansol and Darjeeling.

This time too, CPI(M) has fielded Md. Salim from this seat. To defeat the current MP in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the AITC has fielded Kanaia Lal Agarwal while BJP has fielded Deboshree Choudhary. Meanwhile, the Congress has again fielded Deepa Dasmunshi from Raiganj seat. The Mayawati-led BSP has fielded Churka Murmu from this constituency.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.