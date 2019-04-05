Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency of West Bengal: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 42 Lok Sabha Constituencies of the state of West Bengal. The Raiganj Parliamentary Constituency was formed prior to the 1962 elections.

The Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency (constituency number 5) has seven legislative assembly segments two of which are reserved for the SC category.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Agarwal Kanaialal All India Trinamool Congress 2 Churka Murmu Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Deepa Dasmunsi Indian National Congress 4 Debasree Chaudhuri Bharatiya Janata Party 5 Md. Salim Communist Party of India (Marxist) 6 Akik Hossain Chowdhury Kamatapur People’s Party (United) 7 Lakshman Murmu Ambedkarite Party of India 8 Santhapan Hasdak Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 9 Advocate Anjay Debsarma Independent 10 Kumaresh Sarkar Independent 11 Binoy Kumar Das Independent 12 Md. Sahajan Badsha Independent 13 Raju Paul Independent

The electors in the Raiganj Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results will be out on May 23.

Md. Salim of CPM is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Md. Salim defeated INC candidate Deepa Dasmunsi. Md Salim bagged 317,515 votes against his INC rival Deepa Dasmunsi who got 315881 votes.

In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, AITC bagged 34 seats – gaining 15 more than 2009, while CPI(M) could win only two seats – Raiganj and Murshidabad. Congress emerged victorious on four seats, and BJP opened their account from Asansol and Darjeeling.

This time too, CPI(M) has fielded Md. Salim from this seat. To defeat the current MP in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, the AITC has fielded Kanaia Lal Agarwal while BJP has fielded Deboshree Choudhary. Meanwhile, the Congress has again fielded Deepa Dasmunshi from Raiganj seat.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.