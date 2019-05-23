close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Powered by

  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    335BJP+

  • CONG+

    97CONG+

  • OTH

    110OTH

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav trailing behind BJP candidate in Jodhpur

Vaibhav Gehlot's election debut was a prestige issue for Ashok Gehlot, who tirelessly campaigned for his son.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot&#039;s son Vaibhav trailing behind BJP candidate in Jodhpur

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is trailing behind BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 18,874 votes in Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat.

Vaibhav's election debut was a prestige issue for Ashok Gehlot, who tirelessly campaigned for his son.

Congress candidate and Rajput leader Manvendra Singh, the son of former BJP leader Jaswant Singh, is also trailing in Barmer. 

The margin in the initial trends is highest in Bhilwara, where BJP candidate Subhas Chand Baheria is leading by 1,18,896 votes and the lowest margin is in Bharatpur, where the BJP is leading by a margin of 2,496 votes. 

BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal (Bikaner), Rajyavardhan Rathore (Jaipur rural), PP Chaudhary (Pali) are leading with a margin of 47442, 44082 and 80587 votes respectively. 

 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election results 2019Jodhpur lok sabha election resultsJodhpurAshok GehlotVaibhav GehlotBJP
Next
Story

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly trends: BJP leading in 5 seats

Must Watch

PT12M24S

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: NDA set for big mandate