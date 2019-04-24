close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand state. This constituency covers parts of Seraikela Kharsawan and Ranchi districts.

Bidyadhar Prasad of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sanjay Seth of Bharatiya Janata Party, Subodh Kant Sahay of Indian National Congress and independent candidate Ram Tahal Choudhary are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Ranchi Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand. 

The Ranchi Lok Sabha Constituency, with constituency number 3, has a total of six assembly segments - Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri, Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Ranchi Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 BIDYADHAR PRASAD Bahujan Samaj Party
2 SANJAY SETH Bharatiya Janata Party
3 SUBODH KANT SAHAY Indian National Congress
4 AMAR KUMAR MAHTO Republican Party of India (A)
5 ALOK KUMAR Rashtriya Jansangharsh Swaraj Party
6 PARMESHWAR MAHTO Jharkhand Party
7 RANJIT MAHTO Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
8 RAMJIT MAHTO Proutist Sarva Samaj
9 VIKAS CHANDRA SHARMA Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
10 SIDHESHWAR SINGH SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST)
11 SUNITA MUNDA Ambedkarite Party of India
12 ANJANI PANDEY Independent
13 JAY PRAKASH PRASAD Independent
14 JITENDRA THAKUR Independent
15 NAND KISHOR YADAV Independent
16 RAJU MAHTO Independent
17 RAJESH KUMAR Independent
18 RAJESH THAPA Independent
19 RAM TAHAL CHOUDHARY Independent
20 SATISH SINGH Independent

Also read: Ranchi Lok Sabha constituency

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission and the counting will be held on May 23.

Ram Tahal Choudhary of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Choudhary received 416479 votes and defeated Subodh Kant Sahay of Congress who got 249,426 votes.

