Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Sangrur Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1951 elections. It is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab.

Kewal Singh Dhillon of Indian National Congress, Parminder Singh Dhindsa of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bhagwant Mann of Aam Aadmi Party are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Sangrur parliamentary constituency are - Lehra Dirba (SC), Sunam, Bhadaur (SC), Barnala, Mehal Kalan (SC), Malerkotla, Dhuri and Sangrur.

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 KEWAL SINGH DHILLON Indian National Congress 2 PARMINDER SINGH DHINDSA Shiromani Akali Dal 3 BHAGWANT MANN Aam Aadmi Party 4 SIMRANJIT SINGH MANN Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 5 GURNAM SINGH BHIKHI Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 6 JASRAJ SINGH LONGIA Lok Insaaf Party 7 JASWANT SINGH Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 8 JAGMOHAN KRISHAN THAKUR Janral Samaj Party 9 NAJEERA BEGAM Rashtriya Sahara Party 10 BALWINDER SINGH SANDHU Bharat Prabhat Party 11 MOHINDERPAL SINGH DANGARH Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal 12 MANISH KUMAR Bhartiya Janraj Party 13 MALVINDER SINGH BENIPAL Janata Dal (United) 14 Rajvir Kaur Hindustan Shakti Sena 15 VIJAY AGGARWAL Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 16 SUKHWINDER SINGH Independent 17 GURJEET SINGH Independent 18 TULSI SINGH Independent 19 DAYAL CHAND Independent 20 DESA SINGH Independent 21 PAPPU KUMAR Independent 22 BAGGA SINGH KAHNE-KE Independent 23 BALJIT KAUR Independent 24 BHANTBIR SINGH Independent 25 RAJ KUMAR Independent

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Bhagwant Mann of AAP was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Mann bagged 533,237 votes and defeated Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the SAD.