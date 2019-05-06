close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

The Sangrur Parliamentary Constituency was formed before the 1951 elections. It is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies of Punjab. 

Kewal Singh Dhillon of Indian National Congress, Parminder Singh Dhindsa of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bhagwant Mann of Aam Aadmi Party are a few prominent candidates constesting Lok Sabha election for 2019 from Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Sangrur parliamentary constituency are - Lehra Dirba (SC), Sunam, Bhadaur (SC), Barnala, Mehal Kalan (SC), Malerkotla, Dhuri and Sangrur.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency of Punjab.

Punjab Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation
1 KEWAL SINGH DHILLON Indian National Congress
2 PARMINDER SINGH DHINDSA Shiromani Akali Dal
3 BHAGWANT MANN Aam Aadmi Party
4 SIMRANJIT SINGH MANN Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann)
5 GURNAM SINGH BHIKHI Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation)
6 JASRAJ SINGH LONGIA Lok Insaaf Party
7 JASWANT SINGH Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular)
8 JAGMOHAN KRISHAN THAKUR Janral Samaj Party
9 NAJEERA BEGAM Rashtriya Sahara Party
10 BALWINDER SINGH SANDHU Bharat Prabhat Party
11 MOHINDERPAL SINGH DANGARH Bhartiya Lok Seva Dal
12 MANISH KUMAR Bhartiya Janraj Party
13 MALVINDER SINGH BENIPAL Janata Dal (United)
14 Rajvir Kaur Hindustan Shakti Sena
15 VIJAY AGGARWAL Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
16 SUKHWINDER SINGH Independent
17 GURJEET SINGH Independent
18 TULSI SINGH Independent
19 DAYAL CHAND Independent
20 DESA SINGH Independent
21 PAPPU KUMAR Independent
22 BAGGA SINGH KAHNE-KE Independent
23 BALJIT KAUR Independent
24 BHANTBIR SINGH Independent
25 RAJ KUMAR Independent

Also read: Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency

The election in this constituency will be held in the seventh phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 on May 19 and counting will be held on May 23.

Bhagwant Mann of AAP was elected MP from this constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Mann bagged 533,237 votes and defeated Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the SAD.

