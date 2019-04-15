Satara Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Satara Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. It belongs to the Satara district. The Satara Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 45) is divided into six legislative assembly segments of which the city of Satara is the capital of the tehsil and district.

Anand Ramesh Thorawade of Bahujan Samaj Party, Narendra Annasaheb Patil of Shivsena and Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapasinhmaharaj Bhonsle of Nationalist Congress Party are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Satara Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Satara parliamentary constituency are Wai, Koregaon, Karad North, Karad South, Patan and Satara.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Satara Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ANAND RAMESH THORAWADE Bahujan Samaj Party 2 NARENDRA ANNASAHEB PATIL Shivsena 3 SHRIMANT CHH. UDAYANRAJE PRATAPASINHMAHARAJ BHONSLE Nationalist Congress Party 4 DILIP SHREERANG JAGTAP Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 5 SAHADEO KERAPPA AIWALE Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 6 ABHIJIT WAMANRAO BICHUKALE Independent 7 PUNJABRAO MAHADEV PATIL (TALGAONKAR) Independent 8 Shailendra Ramakant Veer Independent 9 Sagar Sharad Bhise Independent

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results would be declared on May 23.

Udayanraje Pratapsingh Bhonsle of the NCP is the incumbent MP from this constituency. In the 2014 polls, Bhonsle bagged 522531 votes and defeated Purushottam Jadhav.