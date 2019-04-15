close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Satara Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Satara Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.  

Satara Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Satara Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 48 constituencies of Maharashtra. It belongs to the Satara district. The Satara Parliamentary constituency (constituency number 45) is divided into six legislative assembly segments of which the city of Satara is the capital of the tehsil and district.

Anand Ramesh Thorawade of Bahujan Samaj Party, Narendra Annasaheb Patil of Shivsena and Shrimant Chh. Udayanraje Pratapasinhmaharaj Bhonsle of Nationalist Congress Party are few prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Satara Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

The Assembly Constituencies that fall in Satara parliamentary constituency are Wai, Koregaon, Karad North, Karad South, Patan and Satara.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Satara Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 ANAND RAMESH THORAWADE Bahujan Samaj Party
2 NARENDRA ANNASAHEB PATIL Shivsena
3 SHRIMANT CHH. UDAYANRAJE PRATAPASINHMAHARAJ BHONSLE Nationalist Congress Party
4 DILIP SHREERANG JAGTAP Bahujan Republican Socialist Party
5 SAHADEO KERAPPA AIWALE Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
6 ABHIJIT WAMANRAO BICHUKALE Independent
7 PUNJABRAO MAHADEV PATIL (TALGAONKAR) Independent
8 Shailendra Ramakant Veer Independent
9 Sagar Sharad Bhise Independent

Also read: Satara Lok Sabha Constituency

The election here will be conducted on April 23, 2019, as per the Phase III schedule announced by the ECI. The results would be declared on May 23.

Udayanraje Pratapsingh Bhonsle of the NCP is the incumbent MP from this constituency. In the 2014 polls, Bhonsle bagged 522531 votes and defeated Purushottam Jadhav.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Satara Lok Sabha Constituency candidates listMaharashtra Lok Sabha constituency
Next
Story

Sangli Lok Sabha Constituency of Maharashtra: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Must Watch

PT2M18S

Breaking News: Maneka Gandhi says those who vote for BJP will get priority