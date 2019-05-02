SC asks EC to decide on pleas seeking advance poll time due to Ramzan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission on pleas which seek to advance the start time of voting in Lok Sabha election 2019 due to Ramzan.

The pleas filed in the apex court had sought an earlier start to voting in the remaining three phases of election in view of Ramzan - from 7am to 5am. Heat wave conditions in Rajasthan and several of its adjoining states has also prompted a need to have polling start early.

The SC has now asked EC to take a call in the matter.

Voting in the first four of seven phases have taken place between 7am and 6 in the evening. It has been observed that polling tends to slow down in pace afternoon and remains rather slow in the afternoon in states where the summer heat is in all its fury. That Ramzan, which starts this Sunday, will coincide with the remaining three phases scheduled for May 6, 12 and 19 has also prompted a plea seeking a preponement in the voting start time.