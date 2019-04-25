close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to bar candidates from contesting polls from two seats

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to hear a petition seeking a ban on candidates contesting elections from more than one constituencies on an urgent basis but will take it up after two weeks.

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea to bar candidates from contesting polls from two seats

The Supreme Court Thursday refused to hear a petition seeking a ban on candidates contesting elections from more than one constituencies on an urgent basis but will take it up after two weeks.

The plea, filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, had challenged Section 33 (7) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which allows candidates to contest from two seats. 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier supported the ban on candidates contesting on more than one seat by filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court. 

In the affidavit, the poll panel had suggested that laws should be amended to ensure that a person cannot contest from more than one seat since it results in the winning candidate forfeiting one seat thereby necessitating a bypoll.

In his PIL, Upadhyay says that the practice of one candidate contesting multiple seats is also a drain on the public exchequer and government machinery since it necessitates a bypoll. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Supreme CourtAshwini Kumar Upadhyay
Next
Story

South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Must Watch

PT7M10S

PM Modi will address a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on May 1, 2019