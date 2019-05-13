Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls out Digvijaya Singh for not voting

INDORE: BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday slammed Congress' candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Digvijaya Singh for failing to caste vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Sunday.

"Diggy Raja (Digvijaya Singh) behaved in a strange manner. He was so panicked that he did not go to cast his vote. Voting is our supreme duty in a democracy. For a person, who was Chief Minister for 10 years, failing to poll his votes shows his attitude towards democracy," Chouhan said.

SS Chouhan: Diggi raja ne aaj ghazab kiya. Itne ghabraye,vote dalne nahi gaye. Bhopal mein hi polling polling ghoomte rahe. Matdan loktantra mein hamara param kartavya hai. Ek vyakti jo 10 saal CM raha,vote na dale to loktantra ke prati unki bhavnaon ko samjha ja sakta hai.(12.5) pic.twitter.com/T0gBhjMUuR — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

"I think another reason is that "Diggy Raja" does not trust Kamal Nath. That is why he kept visiting polling stations himself," Chouhan added.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP in Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Mujhe ek doosra kaaran aur lagta hai ki Diggi raja ko Kamal Nath ke prashaasan pe bhi bharosa nahi hai isliye khud polling polling ghoom rahe they. (12.05.2019) https://t.co/Y8tHKP5Wst — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2019

For his part, the senior Congress leader had expressed regret over not being able to cast his vote."I regret that I could not reach Rajgarh to cast my ballot. Next time I will ensure that my vote is registered in Bhopal," Digvijaya Singh told ANI. Singh was busy visiting various polling stations in Bhopal throughout the day to keep an eye over the poll proceedings. He also visited a temple before the start of the polling.

In Bhopal, Digvijaya is pitted against Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur of BJP. It is to be noted that the former chief minister is a registered voter in his hometown Raghogarh in Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat but he failed to travel to Raghogarh to exercise his franchise on Sunday during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha poll. Both Rajgarh and Bhopal Lok Sabha seats went to polls on Sunday. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 23.

Live TV

Meanwhile, people came out in sizeable number across 59 seats in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday to cast their vote in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. The Election Commission of India informed on Sunday evening that an estimated 63% overall voter turnout was witnessed in the sixth phase.