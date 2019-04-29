Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Geeta Kora of Indian National Congress, Pardeshi Lal Munda of Bahujan Samaj Party and Laxman Giluwa of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general elections 2019 from Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Live TV

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand are being held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 GEETA KORA Indian National Congress 2 PARDESHI LAL MUNDA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 LAXMAN GILUWA Bharatiya Janata Party 4 KRISHNA MARDI Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 5 CHANDRA MOHAN HEMBROM SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 6 PRATAP SINGH BANARA Ambedkarite Party of India 7 HARI ORAWN Kalinga Sena 8 ANIL SOREN Independent 9 PUSHPA SINKU Independent

Also read: Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency

Singhbhum constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes. This constituency covers six assembly segments – Seraikella, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur and Chakradharpur.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Laxman Giluwa of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 87 thousand votes. He had defeated Geeta Koda of the Jai Bharat Samanta Party. Giluwa had secured 303131 votes while Koda got 215607 votes.