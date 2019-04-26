close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency

Singhbhum constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes.

Laxman Giluwa/Photo courtesy: loksabha.nic.in

Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Jharkhand and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Jharkhand are being held in four phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.

Singhbhum constituency is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes. This constituency covers six assembly segments – Seraikella, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur and Chakradharpur.

Jharkhand Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Laxman Giluwa of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – won by getting a margin of over 87 thousand votes. He had defeated Geeta Koda of the Jai Bharat Samanta Party. Giluwa had secured 303131 votes while Koda got 215607 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 69.00 percent across 1356 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Chitrasen Sinku of the Indian National Congress and Dashrath Gagrai of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik).

In the year 2009, Madhu Koda, an Independent candidate managed to secure his winning position by getting a margin of 89 thousand votes against Barkuwar Gagrai of the BJP. While Koda got 256827 seats, Gagrai got 167154 seats.

Other members in the fray were Bagun Sumbrui of INC and Hikim Soren who was an Independent.

