Lok Sabha election 2019

Sitamarhi Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

File Photo

Sitamarhi Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 29.

Arjun Ray of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Jasem Ahamad of Bahujan Samaj Party, Sunil Kumar Pintu of Janata Dal (United) and Raghunath Kumar of Aam Aadmi Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Arjun Ray Rashtriya Janata Dal
2 Jasem Ahamad Bahujan Samaj Party
3 Sunil Kumar Pintu Janata Dal (United)
4 Braj Kishor All India Forward Bloc
5 Mohan Sah Kisan Party of India
6 Raghunath Kumar Aam Aadmi Party
7 Ravindra Kumar Chandra urf Dr. Raja Babu Bhartiya Mitra Party
8 Raj Kishore Prasad Proutist Bloc, India
9 Surendra Kumar Bajjikanchal Vikas Party
10 Amit Chaudhary urf Madhav Chaudhary Independent
11 Chandrika Prasad Independent
12 Dr. Junaid Khan Independent
13 Thakur Chandan Kumar Singh Independent
14 Dharmendra Kumar Independent
15 Nand Kishore Gupta Independent
16 Mahesh Nandan Singh Independent
17 Ramesh Kumar Mishra Independent
18 Lalbabu Paswan Independent
19 Vinod Sah Independent
20 Shashi Kumar Singh Independent

Also read: Sitamarhi Lok Sabha Constituency

Sitamarhi constituency covers six assembly segments –  Bathnaha which is reserved for the members of Scheduled Castes, Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runnisaidpur and Sonabarsa.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Ram Kumar Sharma Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party won by getting a huge margin of over 1.47 lakh votes. He had defeated Sitaram Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Kushwaha had secured 411265 votes while Yadav got 263300 votes.

