Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency number (30) is located in Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu. Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency was formed prior to the 1952 elections and has six Vidhan Sabha segments.

The electors in the Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Parasuraman K (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency.

Parasuraman K bagged 510,307 votes and defeated TR Baalu of the DMK who got 366,188 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were a total number of 1,340,050 electors here out of which 1,012,258 cast their votes and the voter turnout here was recorded at 75.54 %.

AIADMK, DMK, DMDK, BJP, INC are the major political parties here.

Thanjavur District lies in the eastern region of the state over an area of about 3,400 sq km. It has eight talukas with its headquarters located in the city of Thanjavur. Tamil is the official language of the area.

As per the census of 2011, the district has a population of 2,495,890 with male and female population of 1,182,416 and 1,223,474 respectively.

Over the last decade, the district had a population growth rate of about 9% and currently has a population density of 705 inhabitants per sq km.

The sex ratio here is 1035 females per 1000 males and about 10% of the population is under the age of six.

The average literacy rate is 83% with male and female literacy rates of 90% and 77% respectively.

Economically, agriculture is the primary economic activities of the district mostly of paddy crops and the district is the largest producer of coconuts.