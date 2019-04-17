Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Ayyanar C of Bahujan Samaj Party, Anandan MSM of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Subbarayan K of Communist Party of India are some of the prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

It was formed after the Presidential notification of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies of 2008.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 AYYANAR, C. Bahujan Samaj Party 2 ANANDAN, M.S.M. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 SUBBARAYAN, K. Communist Party of India 4 CHANDIRAKUMAR, V.S. Makkal Needhi Maiam 5 JAGANATHAN, P. Naam Tamilar Katchi 6 KATHIRESAN, L. Independent 7 KANAGARAJ, P. Independent 8 KUMAR, D. Independent 9 SENTHILVEL, A. Independent 10 SELVAM, S.R. Independent 11 RAJKUMAR, S. Independent 12 JAGANATHAN, P. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

The electors in the Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

V Sathyabama (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Tiruppur Parliamentary Constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, V Sathyabama of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the seat by defeating N Dineshkumar of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam party.