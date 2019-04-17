close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu. 

Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Image

The Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Ayyanar C of Bahujan Samaj Party, Anandan MSM of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Subbarayan K of Communist Party of India are some of the prominent candidates contesting general election 2019 from Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

It was formed after the Presidential notification of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies of 2008.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 AYYANAR, C. Bahujan Samaj Party
2 ANANDAN, M.S.M. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
3 SUBBARAYAN, K. Communist Party of India
4 CHANDIRAKUMAR, V.S. Makkal Needhi Maiam
5 JAGANATHAN, P. Naam Tamilar Katchi
6 KATHIRESAN, L. Independent
7 KANAGARAJ, P. Independent
8 KUMAR, D. Independent
9 SENTHILVEL, A. Independent
10 SELVAM, S.R. Independent
11 RAJKUMAR, S. Independent
12 JAGANATHAN, P. Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Also read: Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency

The electors in the Tiruppur Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

V Sathyabama (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Tiruppur Parliamentary Constituency. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, V Sathyabama of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had won the seat by defeating N Dineshkumar of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam party. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019TiruppurTamil Nadu Lok Sabha Constituency
Next
Story

Mumbai North East Lok Sabha Constituency

Must Watch

PT2M6S

5W1H: Ashok Gehlot controversial statement on Ram Nath Kovind