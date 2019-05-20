TMC to join Opposition delegation meeting EC over suspected EVM manipulation

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the Opposition parties will meet the top Election Commission officials over their suspicion of manipulation of EVMs on May 21 - two days ahead of the counting of votes of the 2019 Lok Sabha election on May 23.

According to reports, TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar and several leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, BSP, RJD etc will be part of the opposition delegation meeting the poll panel officials on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress will also be part of the opposition delegation. The party has confirmed that its Rajya Sabha MP Derek 'O' Brien will represent TMC in the delegation of opposition parties meeting the EC officials.

Chandrababu Naidu, who met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence on Monday as part of his efforts to cobble a non-BJP coalition post-poll, has requested the TMC chief to come to Delhi after May 23.

Naidu is one of the top opposition leaders to have voiced their suspicion about the alleged manipulation of EVMs.

If reports are to be believed, the political parties are now busy protecting the EVM machines as there were rumours that data stored was being changed using a frequency.

The TDP chief has claimed that manipulating an electronic voting machine was as easy as tapping a phone and reiterated his demand for 50 per cent voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) verification in the Lok Sabha polls.

We reiterate our demand to the ECI to count VVPATs in at least 50% of polling stations. VVPATs should be counted in 5 polling stations in each Assembly Constituency at the beginning of counting process. In case of discrepancy, all VVPATs of Assembly Constituency shall be counted. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 19, 2019

His statement comes in the wake of exit polls forecasting another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA will get more than 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

At a press conference, Naidu, "There are various rumours. Some in Delhi say they are placing new EVMs and new control units. When asked how, they say they are doing it. Some say we changed all votes (in EVMs) using frequency from outside. That was what they were talking in the bazaar (market). "

''As such, all political parties are now busy in protecting the EVMs,'' Naidu said.

"Political parties are now thinking how to protect EVMs. They think if they sit there (near the strong rooms), nobody will take away the EVMs. They may not take away the EVMs but what if they change (data) through frequency? Chances of taking away EVMs are less but chances of changing the data through frequency are more," Naidu claimed.

He said Rs 9,000 crore was spent on procuring the VVPATs.

Former Chief Election Commissioners of India, Sri Navin Chawla & Sri S. Y. Quraishi also support the demands put forth by us regarding VVPAT verification. Those who respect democracy are disappointed with how the EC conducted elections. Our fight to save democracy will continue. — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 20, 2019

"Are heavens going to fall if it takes six more hours for counting VVPATs? When we waited for 73 days (completion of polling process), can't we wait for two more days? The administration has come to a standstill for 73 days,'' Naidu alleged.

It may be recalled that almost all top opposition leaders have rejected the Exit Poll Surveys and said that they will wait for the actual counting of votes on May 23.