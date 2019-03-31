Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency

Tripura West is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Tripura. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Tripura will be held in two phases and Tripura West will be going to polls in the first phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Tripura West consists of 30 Assembly segments, namely Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala, Khayerpur, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur, Majlishpur, Mandaibazar (ST), Takarjala (ST), Pratapgarh (SC), Badharghat, Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golaghati (ST), Charilam (ST), Boxanagar, Nalchar (SC), Sonamura, Dhanpur, Bagma (ST), Salgarh (SC), Radhakishorepur, Matarbari, Kakraban, Rajnagar (SC), Belonia and Santirbazar (ST).

In the 2014 election, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) Sankar Prasad Datta had won by a margin of 5,03,486 votes. While Sankar Prasad Datta had secured 671,665 votes, Congress candidate who stood at the second spot bagged just 168,179 votes.

Communist Party Of India (Marxist) had won the seat in the 2009 election too when Khagen Das bagged 5,63,799 votes as against Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman who secured 3,15,250 votes.

In Tripura West, 76.15 per cent or 10,75,932 voters exercised their franchise in the last election. Of the 13 contestants who were in the fray, the deposits of 12 of the candidates were forfeited.

In the 2019 election, a total of 13,17,150 electors will decide the fate of 13 contestants for West Tripura constituency. Though there are several candidates in the fray, the main battle is likely to be among four parties Communist Party Of India (Marxist), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura.