Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency of Gujarat: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Vadodara Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Prashant Patel (Tiko) of Indian National Congress, Rohit Madhusudan Mohanbhai of Bahujan Samaj Party and Ranjanben Bhatt of Bharatiya Janata Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Gujarat will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Vadodara Lok Sabha constituency of Gujarat.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PRASHANT PATEL (TIKO) Indian National Congress 2 ROHIT MADHUSUDAN MOHANBHAI Bahujan Samaj Party 3 RANJANBEN BHATT Bharatiya Janata Party 4 GOHIL RINKU Yuva Jan Jagriti Party 5 JAT SUBHAS SINGH BRIJLAL All India Hindustan Congress Party 6 TAPAN DASGUPTA SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 MOHSIMMIYA (SAIYAD MOHSIN BAPU) Bahujan Mukti Party 8 LION DR. YASINALI POLRA New All India Congress Party 9 SANTOSH S. SOLANKI Bhartiya Manavadhikaar Federal Party 10 NIMESH PATEL (KAMROL) Independent 11 PATEL KALIDAS (KALIDAS M. PATEL ALIAS NAPOLEON) Independent 12 DR. RAHUL VASUDEVBHAI VYAS Independent 13 SINDHI MAHEBUBKHAN YUSUFKHAN (VAKIL) Independent

Vadodara constituency covers seven assembly segments – Viramgam, Dhandhuka, Dasada which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, Limdi, Wadhwan, Chotila and Dhangadhra.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, India's current prime minister, Narendra Modi, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – roared to victory by getting an overwhelming margin of over 5.70 lakh votes. He had defeated Madhusudan Mistry of the Indian National Congress (INC). Modi had secured 845464 votes while Mistry got 275336 votes.