Lok Sabha election 2019

Vijaywada Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Vijaywada Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh. 

Vijaywada Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Vijaywada is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. Congress and TDP have almost always swapped powers in Lok Sabha elections here since 1984.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DILEEP KILARU Bharatiya Janata Party
2 SRINIVAS KESINENI Telugu Desam
3 NARAHARISETTY NARASIMHA RAO Indian National Congress
4 Prasad Veera Potluri Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
5 ANDUKURI VIJAYA BHASKAR India Praja Bandhu Party
6 LURTHU MERI DAILA Mundadugu Praja Party
7 SIVA PRASAD PADALA Navarang Congress Party
8 MUTTAMASETTY LAKSHMANA SIVA PRASAD BABU Janasena Party
9 MADABATHULA CHANDRA SEKHAR Pyramid Party of India
10 RIYAZ DADA MIYA SHAIK Indian Union Muslim League
11 Anil Kumar Maddineni Independent
12 GANDHI DHANEKULA Independent
13 Nandini Nallaghatla Independent
14 Bolisetty Hari Babu Independent
15 MOHAMMAD ISHAQ Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, the voter turnout was at 76.64 per cent, just a little over an overall turnout of  74.47 per cent in all of Andhra Pradesh. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

