Warangal Lok Sabha constituency of Telangana: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Warangal is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Telangana will be held in a single phase on 11 April. Counting for the election will be held on May 23.

Warangal parliamentary constituency comprises of seven assembly segments namely Station Ghanpur (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Wardhannapet (SC) and Bhupalapalli.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Warangal Lok Sabha Constituency of Telangana:-

1 CHINTHA SAMBAMURTHY Bharatiya Janata Party 2 DAYAKAR PASUNOORI Telangana Rashtra Samithi 3 DOMMATI SAMBAIAH Indian National Congress 4 BOLLAPALLY SARAIAH Bahujan Samaj Party 5 KANNAM VENKANNA Marxist Communist Party of India (United) 6 PANIGANTI RAJITHAVANI Pyramid Party of India 7 BUNGA JYOTHI RAMANA Aihra National Party 8 BOCHU KRUPAKAR Hum Bhartiya Party 9 SURESH KANAKAM Samajwadi Forward Bloc 10 AITHA PRAVEEN KUMAR Independent 11 UPENDAR JERIPOTHULA Independent 12 CHILUVERU PRATHAP Independent 13 JANNU NARSAIAH Independent 14 PASULA RAMMURTHY Independent 15 BARLA SRINIVAS Independent 19 ANIL KUMAR GADEPAKA India Praja Bandhu Party 22 ALAKAPALLY KISHORE Independent

Telangana Lok Sabha Constituency: All You Need To Know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which succeeded in getting statehood for Telangana, made big wins on the seat. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Kadiyam Srihari won the seat by a margin of 392574 votes. Kadiyam Srihari bagged 661639 votes as against Congress leader Rajaiah Siricilla who won 2,69,065 votes.

However, bypoll was necessitated on the seat in 2015 after Kadiyam Srihari resigned from the Lok Sabha following his induction into the state Cabinet. In the 2015 byelection, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) maintained its hold and Pasunuri Dayakar emerged victorious with a margin of 4,59,088 votes. While Pasunoori Dayakar bagged 6,15,403 votes, Congress leader Sarvey Sathyanarayana won 1,56,315 votes.

In the 2009 election, Congress candidate Rajaiah Siricilla had won the seat bagging 3,96,568 votes, 1,24,661 votes more than Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Ramagalla Parameshwar who secured 2,71,907 votes.

In Warangal, 76.52 percent or 11,76,653 voters exercised their franchise in the 2014 election. Of the 12 contestants who were in the fray, 10 of them lost their deposits.

In the 2019 election, Congress has fielded Dommati Sambaiah, Telugu Desam Party has named Sambaiah Hanamkonda, Prabhakar Bokka is contesting on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket while Dayakar Pasunoori is representing Telangana Rashtra Samithi.