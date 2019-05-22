Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election results 2019 of Goa and four union territories

The fate of 50 candidates in the fray from six Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep and Daman and Diu combined along with 536 other constituencies, will be decided when the results of the same are declared on Thursday, May 23.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and is likely to continue till today evening.

After the instruction of the Supreme Court to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally will also be taken into consideration while counting the votes this time around.

Watch Live Streaming of Lok Sabha Election 2019 results for these six seats

The VVPAT slips of at least five EVMs per assembly segment in a Lok Sabha constituency will be counted and the tallying will take place only after the last round of counting which is expected to delay the result for at least five hours.

Goa went to polls in the third phase on April 23 for two seats namely North Goa and South Goa. While North Goa recorded 76.86 percent voter turnout, a total of 73.19 percent voter turnout was registered by South Goa in 2019.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, people voted for the lone Lok Sabha constituency in the first phase on April 11 and at least 73 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise.

Meanwhile, Dadar and Nagar Haveli went to poll for single Lok Sabha constituency on April 23 during the third phase, recording 79.59 percent voter turnout this year.

Voting for lone Lok Sabha seat in Lakshadweep held during the first phase April 11 and the union territory recorded a higher voter turnout of 84.96 percent.

Daman and Diu recorded a total voter turnout of 71.83 per cent when the lone Lok Sabha constituency from this second smallest union territory of India went to poll in the third phase on April 23.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election was held to elect Members of Parliament for 542 of the 543 parliamentary constituencies, spread across 29 states and seven union territories.