West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi: Full list of candidates, polling dates

West Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma of Bharatiya Janata Party, Balbir Singh Jakhar of Aam Aadmi Party, Mahabal Mishra of Indian National Congress and Sita Saran Sen of Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the prominent names contesting Lok Sabha 2019 election from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

After the delimitation in 2008, West Delhi parliamentary constituency has ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 PARVESH SAHIB SINGH VERMA Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BALBIR SINGH JAKHAR Aam Aadmi Party 3 MAHABAL MISHRA Indian National Congress 4 SITA SARAN SEN Bahujan Samaj Party 5 KULWINDER SINGH MEHTA Pyramid Party of India 6 JANAK RAJ RANA Akhand Rashtrawadi Party 7 DAYA NAND VATS Republican Party of India (A) 8 DHARAMBIR SINGH Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) 9 POONAM UJJAINWAL Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 10 PROBIR DUTTA Satya Bahumat Party 11 BAIDYANATH SAH Proutist Bloc, India 12 MANMOHAN SINGH Rashtra Nirman Party 13 VIKASH KUMAR MOHAL Aapki Apni Party (Peoples) 14 SHASHI JEET National Youth Party 15 SHISH PAL SINGH Prism 16 IQBAL SINGH (SONU) Independent 17 NAVIN CHANDRA DAS Independent 18 PRAVESH SHARMA Independent 19 BALBIR SINGH Independent 20 M. MISHRA Independent 21 RAMESH CHAND VERMA Independent 22 RAJIV KUMAR Independent 23 HARSH VARDHAN SHUKLA Independent

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had won the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,68,586 votes.

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had bagged 6,51,395 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Jarnail Singh who bagged the second spot with 3,82,809 votes. Congress leader Mahabal Mishra was pushed to the third spot with 1,93,266 votes.