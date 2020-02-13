Footover bridge collapses at Bhopal Railway Station, several injured

BHOPAL: A foot-over bridge collapsed at the Bhopal Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday (February 13, 2020) leaving several people injured. There were earlier reports of two people losing their lives in the incident but this was not confirmed by the railway authorities.

Divisional Railway Manager told reporters that no one died due to the incident.

According to the information coming from the area, at least nine people have sustained injuries after the stairs of the footover bridge collapsed at the platform no 2 of the Bhopal Railway Station.

The incident was reported around 9 am, according to the railway station officials. Ambulances were called to the sport by the officials and those injured in the incident were immediately rushed to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

Local police and administration officials are at the spot to take stock of the situation. Repair and maintenance work is also being carried out at the spot and a probe will be conducted to ascertain what caused the incident.

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh took to Twitter and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.