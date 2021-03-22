हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh

Siren to be blown at 11 AM across MP to make people take vow of wearing masks on March 23

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that in view of a fresh surge in infections, a siren will be blown again at 7 PM on Tuesday to remind people of their resolve to follow these norms.

Siren to be blown at 11 AM across MP to make people take vow of wearing masks on March 23

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will sound a siren across the state at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes to make people take a vow to wear masks and maintain social distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus.

This was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday in view of a fresh surge in infections.

The CM said a siren will be blown again at 7 PM on Tuesday to remind people of their resolve to follow these norms.

"Putting on a mask is very important and that is why we are starting this campaign. We should be cautious. Do not let things go out of our hands," the CM told reporters.

Chouhan said, in a worrying trend, fresh COVID-19 cases in Indore, Bhopal and other places are on the rise. He also appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals, including Holi, at their homes.

"Slogans like 'Meri Holi, Mera Ghar' should be embraced totally. Festivals should be celebrated with caution," he added. Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload stood at 2,74,405 as on Saturday, as per the state health department. 

Night curfew is already in place in Bhopal and Indore. 

