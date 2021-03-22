Siren to be blown at 11 AM across MP to make people take vow of wearing masks on March 23

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will sound a siren across the state at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes to make people take a vow to wear masks and maintain social distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus.

This was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday in view of a fresh surge in infections.

23 मार्च को सुबह 11 बजे मध्यप्रदेश के सभी शहरों में सायरन बजेगा। जो जहाँ है, वहीं दो मिनट खड़े रहकर मास्क लगाने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग बनाने का संकल्प लेगा। दुकानदारों से भी अपील करता हूँ कि वे अपनी दुकानों के सामने दूरी रखने के लिए गोले बनाएँ। गोले बनाने मैं भी निकलूंगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 21, 2021

The CM said a siren will be blown again at 7 PM on Tuesday to remind people of their resolve to follow these norms.

23 मार्च को शाम को 7 बजे भी दो मिनट के लिए सायरन बजेगा और हम पुनः यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि हमने और हमारे आसपास के लोगों ने मास्क लगाया है या नहीं। मास्क लगाना बहुत ज़रूरी है, इसलिए यह संकल्प अभियान हम शुरू कर रहे हैं। स्थिति हाथों से बाहर निकले, इसके पहले ही हम संभल जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 21, 2021

"Putting on a mask is very important and that is why we are starting this campaign. We should be cautious. Do not let things go out of our hands," the CM told reporters.

Chouhan said, in a worrying trend, fresh COVID-19 cases in Indore, Bhopal and other places are on the rise. He also appealed to people to celebrate upcoming festivals, including Holi, at their homes.

"Slogans like 'Meri Holi, Mera Ghar' should be embraced totally. Festivals should be celebrated with caution," he added. Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload stood at 2,74,405 as on Saturday, as per the state health department.

Night curfew is already in place in Bhopal and Indore.

