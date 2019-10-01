close

BJP

BJP releases list of 125 candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election; Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released a list of 125 candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra. 

File Image

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party released the first list of 125 candidates on Tuesday for the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has find a place in the first list for Maharashtra assembly polls, will contest from Nagpur South West. 

It is to be noted that Fadnavis had contested from this seat in 2014 too.

The development comes a day after BJP and its ally in Maharashtra Shiv Sena released a joint statement on Monday that the ruling saffron combine in the state will contest the October 21 Assembly elections together with other allies. 

Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes takes place on October 24. 

BJPMaharashtra Assembly electionMaharashtra pollDevendra FadnavisShiv Sena
