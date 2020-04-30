Bombay HC admits plea seeking CBI/SIT probe into Palghar mob lynching case, compensation for victims’ kin

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday accepted a plea seeking a CBI/SIT probe into Palghar mob lynching incident and compensation for victims’ kin.

According to Zee Medi sources, the high court, while admitting the plea for hearing, also issued notices to Maharashtra government and the CBI and directed them to respond notices within 2 weeks.

The plea calls for a CBI probe or constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. The PIL, filed by a lawyer Alok Srivastava on April 21, also demands that the trial of the case, upon completion of the investigation, to be conducted in a Fast Track Court.

On April 16, three men were lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The three men reportedly from Nashik were traveling in a car when they were stopped by a group of men. A police vehicle from the Kasa police station was also attacked.

The deceased men were identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj and Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri and Nilesh Telwade.

The mob reportedly pelted stones at the victims' car, before all three men were pulled out of the car and beaten with sticks and rods. Kasa police have arrested 110 villagers and cases have been registered under multiple sections of IPC.

Several days after the mob-lynching incident in which two Sadhus and their driver were killed, the Maharashtra government had on Tuesday transferred 35 policemen.

Earlier, the government had suspended two policemen in connection with the incident and handed over the investigation to the state CID. All these policemen were serving the Kasa Police Station in Palghar district where the brutal incident occurred late on April 16.

The police have so far arrested around 110 people from the surrounding villages, including many with political affiliations.