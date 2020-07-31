CBI arrests two HDFC Bank officials in bribery case in Pune

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two HDFC Bank officials for demanding bribery of Rs 2 lakh. The central probe agency issued a statement in which it said that a Relationship Manager and a Rural Sales Executive, both working in HDFC Bank, Baramati Branch, Pune district in Maharashtra have been arrested in a bribery case of Rs. Two Lakh.

The arrest was made on the basis of a case registered against the Relationship Manager of the HDFC Bank. In the complaint, it was alleged that the Relationship Manager had demanded bribe of Rs. 2,70,000/- from the complainant for the sanction and disbursement of a loan of Rs. 99 lakh from

HDFC Bank, Baramati Branch, Pune to him. It was further alleged that the bribe amount was later negotiated to Rs. 2.25 lakh.

The accused sent his junior (Rural Sales Executive) to collect the bribe from the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the Rural Sales Executive red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs. 2 lakh from the complainant. The Relationship Manager was also arrested. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Baramati.

Reacting to the development, the HDFC Bank issued a statement in which it said, ''The matter has been brought to our notice. As a responsible corporate, we have zero-tolerance toward any such deviations or act by employees. Appropriate staff action will be initiated and we will also support the police in their investigation.''

Both the arrested accused will be produced today before the Competent Court at Pune.