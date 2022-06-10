Covid-19 fourth wave in Maharashtra? State reports 3081 new cases in 24 hours

MUMBAI: Amid the growing possibility of a Covid-19 fourth wave hitting the country soon, Maharashtra on Friday reported 3081 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. During this period, 1323 patients were discharged from across the state. While there were no Covid-19 deaths during this period, active cases stood at 13,329.

Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported 1,956 new Covid cases. With zero deaths in the city, 763 patients recovered in the last 24 hrs. Active cases stand at 9,191 till now.

A top ICMR official on Friday said that there is still no need to panic about the possible fourth wave of coronavirus hitting the country soon. “It's wrong to say the 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. The high number of cases in a few districts can't be considered as a uniform increase in cases across the whole country,” Samiran Panda, ADG, ICMR said, according to ANI.

On a slight uptick in Covid cases, Panda added, “Not every variant is a variant of concern.” The remarks from the top ICMR official came a day after the Centre asked the states and UTs not to lower guard and implement Covid-19 measures, if required, to contain its spread.

India on Friday reported 7,584 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, an increase against the 7,240 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said. Also in the same period, there were 24 new Covid fatalities which increased the nationwide death toll to 5,24,747.

Meanwhile, the active caseload also rose to 36,267 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country`s total positive cases. The recovery of 3,791 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,44,092. Consequently, India`s recovery rate stands at 98.70 per cent.