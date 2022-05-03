हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Loudspeaker row

Loudspeaker row: MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for Aurangabad speech

During his public rally in Aurangabad recently, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed, reported ANI. 

Loudspeaker row: MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for Aurangabad speech

Mumbai: A case has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and organisers of a public rally in Aurangabad over the former’s speech during which he had reportedly asked his supporters to “silence the loudspeakers atop mosques”, news agency ANI said on Tuesday.

The Aurangabad Police registered the case against the MNS chief after watching the viral videos of his speech.

 

 

Sharing more information, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth said that the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques. 

Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, he said. 

“Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” the loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4. 

During his public rally in Aurangabad, Thackeray had asked people to play ''Hanuman Chalisa'' outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed. Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief's deadline.

“Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state,” Seth said. “I appeal everyone to maintain peace,” he added. 

Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony. Leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, he said. 

Police are fully prepared to tackle the situation in the state and have been given clear instructions to take stern action against those creating trouble, he said. Police have taken pre-emptive action against anti-social elements to avoid any untoward incident, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Loudspeaker rowRaj ThackerayMNSAurangabadMaharashtraloudspeakers atp mosquesazaan row
Next
Story

Nawab Malik admitted to hospital, condition 'serious', his lawyer tells court

Must Watch

PT1M22S

Big statement of DGP of Maharashtra, 3000 home guards deployed