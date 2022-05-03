Loudspeaker row: MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for Aurangabad speech

Mumbai: A case has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and organisers of a public rally in Aurangabad over the former’s speech during which he had reportedly asked his supporters to “silence the loudspeakers atop mosques”, news agency ANI said on Tuesday.

The Aurangabad Police registered the case against the MNS chief after watching the viral videos of his speech.

Sharing more information, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth said that the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.

Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, he said.

“Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” the loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

During his public rally in Aurangabad, Thackeray had asked people to play ''Hanuman Chalisa'' outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed. Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief's deadline.

“Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state,” Seth said. “I appeal everyone to maintain peace,” he added.

Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony. Leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, he said.

Police are fully prepared to tackle the situation in the state and have been given clear instructions to take stern action against those creating trouble, he said. Police have taken pre-emptive action against anti-social elements to avoid any untoward incident, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)