GoAir

Mumbai-bound GoAir flight makes emergency landing in Aurangabad, all safe

The GoAir flight no G8 586 was flying from Patna to Mumbai. 

MUMBAI: A Mumbai-bound GoAir flight had to make an emergency landing in Aurangabad on Sunday due to some technical glitch.

The GoAir flight G8 586 was flying from Patna to Mumbai when the technical glitch forced it to make an emergency landing in Aurangabad.  

 

All the passengers are safe. 

 

All the 158 passengers on the aircraft, including crew, landed safely and will be accommodated on an alternate flight to their destination.

More details are awaited.

