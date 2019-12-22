हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GoAir Flight

Mumbai-Chandigarh GoAir flight suffers technical glitch, lands safely at Mumbai airport

A GoAir Mumbai to Chandigarh flight suffered a technical glitch due to which it was forced to do an air turn back to Mumbai airport.

MUMBAI: A GoAir Mumbai to Chandigarh flight suffered a technical glitch due to which it was forced to do an air turn back to Mumbai airport.

According to reports, the GoAir flight G8-2506 was headed to Chandigarh when it suffered the technical glitch.

A statement  issued by the airline said, ''Flight G8-2506 from Mumbai to Chandigarh did an air turn back to Mumbai due to a technical glitch, on Sunday. After the turn back, the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport.''

The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by the GoAir engineering team, the airline's spokesperson said.

