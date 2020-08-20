Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 3056 Ecstasy pills, arrests Mumbai couple for sourcing banned drug from Europe

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 3056 Ecstasy pills - the largest seizure of the banned high-quality contraband ever. According to the NCB, the high-quality contraband was sourced from Brussels, Belgium and destined to Mumbai.

The drug was meant for supply in the party circuits of Mumbai. The seized MDMA pills were concealed in false cavities in the cardboard box containing a parcel of soft toys, the NCB said in a release.

A Mumbai-based couple who sourced the drug has been arrested in the case.

The NCB release said, “ On 10.08.2020, acting on specific inputs developed, NCB, Mumbai Zonal Unit seized a total of 3010 of MDMA pills (969 gm), commonly known as ecstasy, sourced from Belgium on 10.08.2020 at DHL Express India (P) ltd, Goregaon (West), Mumbai.

The pills were seized from a parcel containing soft toys. However, contrary to usual Modus Operandi, the pills were not hidden inside soft toys; but they were concealed inside the false cavity in the cardboard box containing the consignment. In a quick follow up action, NCB team further recovered 46 tablets (17.5 grams) of MDMA from the Navi Mumbai residence of a couple who procured the drugs from Belgium. This couple, HA Choudhary and R Batharey, sourced the drug from Belgium was arrested and sent to Judicial Custody.”

The high-quality ecstasy pills seized were in different colours - Orange, Pink and Green. The

NCB is investigating the linkages of this case to the wider syndicate trafficking supply of party drugs into India.

NCB also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of Ugam Dan Charan (Zonal Director, Mumbai and other officers associated to this case at NCB, Mumbai Zonal Unit.

MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine), commonly known as ecstasy, is a party drug that alters mood and perception is chemically similar to both stimulants and hallucinogens and produce feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

As per UNODC World Drug Report 2020, “ecstasy” continues to be manufactured primarily in Europe, most notably in Western and Central Europe.

Europe accounts for two thirds of the “ecstasy” laboratories dismantled worldwide. The current seizure of ecstasy is sourced from Belgium and have its sources in the Central Europe.

The total quantity of “ecstasy” seized worldwide has doubled over the period 2009-2018. This is also reflected in the rapidly increasing popularity of such synthetic drugs in India.