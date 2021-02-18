Rs 200 fine for not wearing mask in public places: BMC issues new COVID-19 guidelines

MUMBAI: Mumbai civic body - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday (February 18) issued new guidelines warning that those who will be caught without wearing a mask in public places will have to pay an ‘on-the-spot’ fine of Rs 200.

The civic body issued the new guidelines as COVID-19 cases witnessed a surge in Mumbai city and across the state.

According to the new guidelines issued by BMC, masks are required during travel in public transport, including local trains. It is mandatory for people to wear a mask at any office, worksite, workplace.

No officer, staff will hold a meeting or attend the ceremony without wearing a mask, the new BMC guidelines said. The Municipal Commissioner has been authorized to take strict measures whatsoever to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the key guidelines issued by BMC Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal:

It has been observed that after the "Mission Begin Again" was launched, many citizens are stepping out of their homes and roaming in public places without wearing face masks, which is not only unsafe for their own safety but also for the fellow citizens who may come in their close proximity.

There will be gradual relaxations declared by the government for movement Citizens and opening of the shops, offices and public transport including suburban railway trains there is the possibility of increasing spread of the virus.

It has been observed in some studies that wearing face masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially from persons coming in contact with each other, apart from compulsory social distancing measures.

To contain the spread of the virus, I have come to the conclusion that in the larger public interest, making face masks necessary by anyone who is moving in any public place including suburban railway trains.

In view of rising cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Akola and Amaravati, it is likely that a fresh lockdown could be imposed in these two districts, as per sources. More than 500 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Akola in the last three days, previously only 30-35 cases were being reported daily.

As the number of cases escalates, the district magistrate of the area is likely to make an announcement to impose lockdown soon.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus crisis in Amravati has also deepened, with over 1400 cases being reported in the last three days.

